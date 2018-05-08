Neighbors react to Litchfield woman’s homicide in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKVILLE -- Connecticut State Police is calling the death of the Litchfield woman a homicide after her body was found in a pond off of Upson Street in Burlington Sunday morning.

Police have identified her as 26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro.

Since her death, neighbors, friends and family have posted on social media wanting to know who killed her and why. State police said they are using every little detail they can to track down Mazzamaro's killer and their motive.

"At the time, the only identification they had was a tattoo of the name Danny tattooed on the left arm," said Trooper Kelly Grant of the Connecticut State Police.

Trooper Grant said compression was found to Mazzamaro's neck which led them to realize she was strangled.

"I hope that they do catch this person," said Elizabeth Young of Burlington.

Neighbors said they are shocked such a crime would happen in their quiet community.

"It's normally a quieter road. People are just buzzing by on Route 4 and don't pay much attention to this road," added Young.

"I move out here thinking everything will be peaceful and something. Two houses down something close by happens. It's crazy," said Bob Harisi of Oakville.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are asking for the public's help. If you have any information, you are urged to reach out to Connecticut State Police.

41.769123 -72.964839