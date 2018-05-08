New numbers released showing staggering amount of opioid overdoses in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- For the first time, Connecticut health officials have released data on the number of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses across the state.

The jaw dropping report shows 3,090 people checked into to 27 emergency rooms for suspected drug overdoses, including opioid overdoses, from January to April of 2018.

“We believe it because we’re seeing it in the emergency departments,” said Recovery Coach Program Manager for Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery, Jennifer Chadukiewicz.

"These people are ending up in our emergency rooms," said Doctor J. Craig Allen, Medical Director for Hartford HealthCare Rushford. "So, we need to be doing the most that we can for them when they are there."

The data comes from the state’s syndromic surveillance system, which for the first time, is being used to track opioid overdoses.

"It's crazy to know that is the people who overdosed," said Jimena Dolzbelli of Burlington. "Imagine the number of people who are taking them, and almost overdose. I mean it is just out of control."

The surveillance system looks at real-time estimates of emergency department utilization for suspected drug overdoses to better respond to both fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses.

"This is the system that is used to gather information from all of the emergency rooms so that the epidemiologists can identify what is going on, where is it coming from, and figure how best to intervene and stop it," said Allen.

The system is paid for by funding received in the fall of 2017 from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention's Enhanced State Surveillance of Opioid-Involved Morbidity and Mortality grant.

"We had over 1000 deaths in 2017, we have 2.5 people dying every day from opioid overdoses, so this is an epidemic, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared this an epidemic a number of years ago," said Allen. "So treating it like one is really important, and I think the State of Connecticut is actively engaged in addressing this problem."

DPH said it plans to offer additional training to community partners this summer based on the findings.

"People are not realizing how dangerous these drugs are, and they need to educate themselves," said Dolzdelli. "Everything starts at home, educating your kids and starting young."

If you are interested in finding out more about the opioid problem and resources available in Connecticut, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video