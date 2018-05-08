× New numbers released showing staggering amount of opioid overdoses in the state

The Connecticut State Department of Public Health released new data on Monday. The numbers show the suspected drug overdoses seen in Connecticut emergency rooms since the beginning of 2018, and officials say the results are staggering.

3,090.

From January to April of 2018, that is how many visits for suspected drug overdoses were seen in Connecticut hospitals, according to the Connecticut State Department of Public Health.

These numbers are now prompting officials to take a look at the information that has been gathered through the Department of Public Health’s syndromic surveillance system. This system looks at real-time estimates of emergency department utilization for suspected drug overdoses to better respond to both fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses.

The system is paid for by funding received in the fall of 2017 from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s Enhanced State Surveillance of Opioid-Involved Morbidity and Mortality grant.

The DPH says it plans to offer additional training to community partners this summer based on the findings.

If you are interested in finding out more about the opioid problem, and resources available in Connecticut head to this website.