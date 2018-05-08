× Police responding to shooting, accident in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said they are responding to a shooting and a motor vehicle accident Tuesday night.

Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley Chief of Detectives Hartford Police Department said the scene of the accident is near Main and Belden Street. Foley said two people were ejected from the car.

In addition to the accident, Foley said two people fire shots a few blocks away.

HPD investigating a MVAx Near Main and Belden, 2 ejected. Driver fled. Two people shot a few blocks away moments later. Be there in 10 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) May 9, 2018

One-car crash has Main St in Hartford shut down between Albany & Belden. Waiting for info from HPD. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/jRfGDJ8iTW — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) May 9, 2018

At this time, it is unknown the severity of the injuries or if anyone was struck by gunfire. It is unknown if both incidents are connected.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.