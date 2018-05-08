South Windsor mayor raising awareness on hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Some families may have to worry about where their next meal is coming from day to day.

That’s why the South Windsor Hunger Action Team is inviting the public to a dinner featuring a meal that represents a food stamp budget for the average person in Connecticut.

South Windsor Mayor Dr. Saud Anwar is raising awareness leading up to the dinner on Thursday by spending less than five dollars a day on food.

Dr. Anwar said $4.34 is the amount of money SNAP recipients in our state get to spend on food per person each day. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program that provides food assistance.

“On Thursday I will get to eat what I would like to eat, but on Thursday about a thousand people in my town in communities around the state of Connecticut will not be able to make that choice,” Dr. Saud Anwar said.

The South Windsor Hunger Action Team is a non-profit that focuses on raising awareness and finding ways to bring healthy food to families in need. The SNAP dinner will be held at the South Windsor Community Center at 6pm on Thursday.