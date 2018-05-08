Tim Tebow draws large crowds at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- When the Binghamton Rumble Ponies arrived in Hartford to play the Hartford Yard Goats Monday night, the team brought more than opposing players—it brought Tebowmania.

The seats were jam-packed with Tebow jerseys from all of his landing spots.

“I loved him when he was at Florida. I loved him when he was on the Broncos. I'm a Mets fan so it's just a perfect combination of everything,” said Ryan Moskal, a fan who attended the game.

Fans from all over, including out of state came to the ball park to watch the former football player.

As Tebow came out of the dug out to take the field, fans lined up along the first base line with hopes of an autograph, or maybe just a glimpse of their hero.

“He's always been a stand up athlete, a stand up guy. Got to love that,” says Joe Sabato

Tebow was a part of the away team. A fact that left fans with a dilemma.

“Obviously we’d want the Yard Goats to win but with Tebow here I’m going to have to cheer him on for sure,” said Sal Marino.

As for the game, the Yard Goats fell short, 2-1.

The two teams will play again Tuesday and Wednesday night.