VIDEO: Police officer fatally shoots groundhog blocking traffic

***Warning, graphic content***

MARYLAND — A groundhog, who police said was blocking traffic, was fatally shot Sunday, according to the New York Daily News.

According to the NY Daily News, the footage was taken by Justyna Olkowska who was on her way home from work.

“It started out as a cute encounter where I thought he was trying to help the little fella. I obviously did not think that it would take this turn and was kind of shocked. I am sure the officer did the best thing in this situation. It is not for me to judge,” Olkowska told the Daily News.

The NY Daily News said Cpl. Jon Light, a spokesman for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputy was traveling down Route 26, when he noticed traffic was backed up.

He then noticed the cause of the traffic was because of a groundhog.

In the footage, you see an officer try to guide the groundhog off the road. In the 1:33 video, the groundhog then begins to cross the street but then comes to a sudden stop. The groundhog then speeds towards the officer, where the deputy then shoots one shot at the animal.

The groundhog manages to get up – where the deputy is seen firing off another shot at the animal. You can then see the groundhog’s tail wiggle up and down, as the deputy walks towards his car.

Light told NY Daily News that the officer had to leave the groundhog on the floor in order to ease the traffic until animal control arrived to the scene.