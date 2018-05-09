A sticky mess: liquid chocolate spills onto Polish highway

This video grab taken from Polish private TVN channel shows hot chocolate poured out over the A2 highway between Wrzesnia and Slupca near Poznan, western Poland, after a the truck transporting the sweet freight crashed through a traffic barrier on May 9, 2018. - After flipping over, the tanker came to rest across lanes, blocking traffic in both directions, police said. The driver was hospitalised with a broken arm. Passing vehicles left chocolate tire marks across several kilometres before authorities closed down the highway. (Photo by STR / TVN / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
This video grab taken from Polish private TVN channel shows hot chocolate poured out over the A2 highway between Wrzesnia and Slupca near Poznan, western Poland, after a the truck transporting the sweet freight crashed through a traffic barrier on May 9, 2018. - After flipping over, the tanker came to rest across lanes, blocking traffic in both directions, police said. The driver was hospitalised with a broken arm. Passing vehicles left chocolate tire marks across several kilometres before authorities closed down the highway. (Photo by STR / TVN / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
WARSAW, Poland — A tractor-trailer has overturned on a Polish highway, spilling tons of liquid chocolate that are solidifying into a huge sticky mess.
The private broadcaster TVN24 showed images of an overturned truck surrounded by brown chocolate covering six lanes on the A2 motorway, blocking traffic in both directions.
Rescue officials said the liquid chocolate was solidifying as it cooled and would require large amounts of hot water to clear away.
Senior brigadier Bogdan Kowalski with the fire brigade of Slupca, a town in western Poland, said, “the cooling chocolate is worse than snow.”
TVN24 reported from the site of the accident that the driver was taken to a hospital with a broken arm. The accident occurred in the morning when there was little traffic and nobody else was hurt.
