× Another one: The ‘deodorant challenge’ is latest trend hitting the internet

HARTFORD — From the recent condom challenge, to the cinnamon challenge to the Tide Pod challenge, comes the new deodorant challenge

According to the USA Today, a mom from the United Kingdom, sent out a warning to other parents on Facebook in regards to the harmful deodorant challenge.

So how is this challenge is done?

The USA Today says a person sprays the aerosol deodorant directly on their skin, or someone else’s to test their endurance.

“These are the damaging results of something known as ‘The Deodorant Challenge’ which is currently doing the rounds in Yate and literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible,” Jamie Prescott wrote in a Facebook post.

Prescott said the injuries her daughter sustained three weeks after the burns, may require a skin graft.