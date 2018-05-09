Family members of Jayson Negron gather to celebrate life one year after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- It's been 365 days since 15-year-old Jayson Negron was killed in an officer involved shooting.

Wednesday afternoon friends and family members gathered at Negro's memorial to celebrate his life.

“I think this is a beautiful thing to be doing for him. I know he’s probably looking down on us smiling," said Diamond Bradley, a friend of Negron.

People held a block party where Negron was shot by Bridgeport officer James Boulay.

Food was served, music played and videos of loved ones played on a projector.

The event was organized by the Justice for Jayson Coalition, an organization that started after the death of Negron that aims to put an end to police shootings.

“Many, many cops kill in Connecticut and they go back on the streets. And so we say that stops," said Jeannia Fu, one of the founders of the organization.

Fu said her organization has been with Negron's family every step of the way. They even organized a rally in January after the decision not to charge James Boulay, the officer who shot Negron.

Fu sids the movement is getting stronger just one year into their fight for justice.

“It shows the world that it meant something that his life was taken and the fact that a year later we have even more people behind us just shows us that this movement is growing and that more people understand what the police are actually about and are ready to stand with us," said Fu.

Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez said the internal investigation into Officer James Boulay is still ongoing. He remains at the Bridgeport Police Department in an administrative role.