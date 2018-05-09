First on FOX61: Hartford recovers $510,000 lost in Dillon Stadium deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Mayor Luke Bronin announced Wednesday that the city of Hartford has recovered half of the money stolen by developers last year.

Officials said $510,000 out of the $1,000,000 dollars by developers Mitchell Anderson and James Duckett, Jr. back in 2017 has been returned to the city. The two men had been paid to redevelop Dillon Stadium. Anderson and Duckett were both sentenced to prison on federal charges.

The City of Hartford “aggressively” went after an insurance company and a contractor that provided false documentation in addition to an attorney for one of the men.

Bronin calling it an end to a dark chapter, but says the city is back on track. After having to deal with the long and arduous process of Dunkin' Donuts Park in addition to the Dillon Stadium woes, he said he looks around at Hartford and sees revitalization.

Bronin is expecting that Dillion Stadium will have multiple uses when renovations are complete. In addition to being the home of a USL Soccer Team, it will also be the home to games for local Hartford teams as well as teams throughout the region.

Hartford Sports Group has offered to put up $7 Million to $10 Million to create a new soccer team.