Connecticut’s first female Lt. Gov. Eunice Groark passes away at 80

HARTFORD — Former Connecticut Lt. Gov. Eunice Groark died Tuesday at the age of 80.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman released the following joint statement regarding the passing of Eunice S. Groark, who served as Lt. Governor for the State of Connecticut from 1991 to 1995:

“Eunice Groark holds an important place in Connecticut history as a woman, a state leader, and an advocate who didn’t shy away from tough decisions and fought for what she believed in. She was a strong and talented leader, one who helped shape Connecticut and set the foundation for work we are doing today to support our cities, invest in infrastructure, and forge stronger partnerships with business and industry. We are fortunate to have had her leadership and her vision. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, we send our deepest condolences to her friends, family, and colleagues.”