Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman gives tearful goodbye to State Senate

HARTFORD -- On the final night of Connecticut's legislative session, legislators put the business on pause for a warm goodbye to Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.

Lt. Gov. Wyman, who serves as President of the Senate, is not seeking re-election.

Lawmakers gave Wyman a standing ovation Wednesday evening in recognition of her years of service.

Standing ovation in the Senate for outgoing Lt. Gov Nancy Wyman. @LGWyman got emotional as she heard tributes from her colleagues. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8AUxYwZ39P — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) May 9, 2018

Referring to the divide between Democrats and Republicans, Wyman said, "we all have a letter after our names, but that letter should only be used during election time, and from then on we're one."

"I have been so privileged in my life," Wyman told lawmakers, "I hope that all of you feel in your hearts the same way that I do about this state and this country."

"As all of you know, my grandchildren live in this state. So I might be stepping out of politics, but if you mess up and mess up this state this Jewish grandmother is coming after you," Wyman joked.

Democrats and Republicans also offered kind words in the sendoff.

Wyman's political career started in Tolland, where she was the chairwoman of the town's board of education. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1986 and later served as State Comptroller and eventually was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2010.

In November 2017, months after Gov. Dannel Malloy announced he was not seeking re-election, Wyman also announced she was not running for office.