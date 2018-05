ENFIELD — Enfield Police say 63-year-old Frank Caravello of East Windsor has died after crashing with a dump truck Tuesday.

The accident happened around 2:13 in the afternoon Tuesday on Depot Hill Road near Route 5.

Caravello was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Nisyrios at 860-763-6400.