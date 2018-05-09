Reconstruction on Route 4 in Farmington is frustrating one local business owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- Warm weather can be a busy time for some businesses, but for one local bakery owner she said the never-ending construction around her business has been slowing things down.

The construction project is happening along Route 4 in Farmington where Truffles Bakery and Kitchen is located.

“If they want to come to truffles they are going to have to know at High Street that they have to turn in there, otherwise they are going to miss us all together and they probably keep going,” owner Shannon Walton said.

According to spokesperson from the Department of Transportation, the project from the intersection of Garden Street easterly to Mountain Spring Road started in April of 2016.

Crews are working on widening the road, drainage, utility and sewage improvements, sidewalks and landscaping . While Walton said she understands the need, she said her business is left losing sales because of the inconvenience for customers.

“You couldn’t even turn into the entrance they had every single entrance to our business was blocked off because they had all the pavement torn up,” Walton said.

The project is expected to end by June of this year.

See the DOT project description