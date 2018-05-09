Robinson talks about his historic confirmation as Connecticut’s chief justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — It was a vote of historic proportions as Associate Justice Richard Robinson was unanimously approved as the next chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

With a 36-0 vote in the Senate, Robinson became the first African-American to hold the judicial branch's top job. The House of Representatives had earlier unanimously approved Robinson's nomination.

Democrats and Republicans had high praise for Robinson, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's second chief justice nominee. Associate Justice Andrew McDonald was rejected by the Senate.

Robinson sat down with FOX61's Erika Arias to talk about his journey.

Robinson replaces retired Chief Justice Chase Rogers. Superior Court Judge Steven Ecker was confirmed to succeed Robinson.

Watch this part of the interview you didn't see on TV.

