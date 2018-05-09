Suffering from allergies? Here are some helpful tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- While many people are enjoying the spring weather, others might be scratching and sneezing their life away due to allergies.

We had a long winter, and the weather went from cold to hot with almost no gradual progression. So now that everything is blooming all at once, rather than over time, the pollen count is high.

If your allergies haven't kicked in yet they could soon, said Samara Ambrosio, a local family nurse practitioner.

"If you are allergic to things that regenerate over the course of the summer, like dandelion weeds, cut grass or things that come at the end of the summer then it will peak at various times," Ambrosio said.

Allergy season should end once everything stops budding and growing. But if you're allergic to things like freshly cut grass, you can expect to deal with allergies throughout the summer.