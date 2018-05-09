Warmer Wednesday with temps in mid 70s; Chance for evening showers Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trees and other plants are exploding with color in this beautiful spring weather. The tree pollen count has tripled over the last few days to VERY HIGH levels.

Any early fog gives way to sunshine on Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s inland and upper 60s for the shoreline.

On Thursday look for another shot at early fog followed by increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. This will bring the chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night.

Then on Friday it's back to the sunshine! But temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s instead of the 70s.

Looking into the weekend there is a chance for showers both days but neither day looks like a wash-out. The timing is tricky. But right now my best guess is a passing shower in the morning Saturday followed by some more significant rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. We'll keep you posted.

TODAY: Early fog gives way to sun. A bit milder. High: Mid-upper 70s. 60s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance evening showers. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, bit cooler. High: Mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds, chance shower. High: Near 70.

SUNDAY: Chance showers (mainly morning). High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 70's

