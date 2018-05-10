Chance for a showers/storm tonight; Unsettled weekend with showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a chance for a shower/storm tonight but it will be brief and likely a hit-or-miss.

Then on Friday it's back to the sunshine! But temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s instead of the 70s.

The weekend is trending wetter. Especially Saturday with a front stalling near or even right over Connecticut. Right now we're forecasting periods of rain with highs in the low 60s. We may be able to give the front a kick south by midday Sunday but no promises. We'll keep you posted as we know more.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Chance for a shower/storm.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, bit cooler. High: Mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Wet at times, cooler. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance showers (mainly morning?). High: 60s - low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

