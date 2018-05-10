Chance for showers Thursday; Unsettled weekend with showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trees and other plants are exploding with color in this beautiful spring weather. The tree pollen count has tripled over the last few days to VERY HIGH levels.

Today, look for another shot at early morning fog along the shoreline. Then we'll lose some of the sun as clouds increase. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon but there is a better chance for a shower/storm at night. It will be brief and likely hit-or-miss.

Then on Friday it's back to the sunshine! But temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s instead of the 70s.

The weekend is trending wetter. Especially Saturday with a front stalling near or even right over Connecticut. Right now we're forecasting periods of rain with highs in the low 60s. We may be able to give the front a kick south by midday Sunday but no promises. We'll keep you posted as we know more.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for an afternoon/evening shower. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, bit cooler. High: Mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Wet at times, cooler. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance showers (mainly morning?). High: 60s - low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

