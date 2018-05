× DEEP workers sent home after small electrical fire

HARTFORD — DEEP employees are being sent home after a small electrical fire at their Hartford building.

The fire was extinguished by the time fire crews had arrived to the Elm Street building, but the building was still evacuated. Crews were working to get the smoke out of the building.

The rest of the DEEP offices in the state are not effected, and officials say that DEEP dispatch is still fully functional.