EXCLUSIVE: New developments emerge with Clay Arsenal Apartments in Hartford

HARTFORD – New details emerged into the ongoing battle for residents in the north end of Hartford.

Over 2,300 violations have been accrued from residents living at the Clay Arsenal Renaissance Apartments.

Last week, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin sent out a notification to Emmanuel Ku, the owner of these 150 affordable housing units threatening a $99 a day fine, per violation retroactive to the first complaint.

This fine could cost Ku up to $10,000 per day. Today, we learned the assistant property manager resigned earlier this week, making it even more difficult for residents to file complaints.

One woman FOX61 News spoke to said her son got asthma from living in the poor conditions. She also had a daughter in the fall and doctors would not let her take her daughter home for a week due to the poor conditions in her building.

HUD is currently inspecting the units for a second time, their findings should be in by the end of this week. If the units fail, like they did initially, HUD has the ability to pull the subsidies from Ku and would force the federal government to pay for residents to move elsewhere.

This would also mean the City of Hartford would lose 150 units of affordable housing.

