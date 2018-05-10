Here are the top public schools in Connecticut according to 1 report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The rankings are out, U.S. News and World report has revealed the top high school’s in Connecticut.

The top 5 are:

1. Amistad Academy, New Haven

2. Connecticut International Baccalaureate Academy, East Hartford

3. Achievement First Hartford Academy INC., Hartford

4. Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, Windsor

5. Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield

FOX61 went to the top school, which is holding that spot for the second year in row to meet with students, teachers, parents and faculty.

Amistad Academy has been ranked the top high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World report, who ranks the schools based on college preparedness.

For the ninth year in a row, the entire senior class has committed to a college, and for the first time in the school's history, there's been a Harvard University acceptance. But the public charter school admits that they're in a financial bind and students said they feel it too.

"We worked really hard for great outcomes for our students with fewer resources than most districts," said Principal of Amistad, Morgan Barth.

"A lot of the teams that we play, you can tell have a lot more money than we do, and just with the buildings and everything like that but I think that we’re still fully prepared," said sophomore Mahogany Brown.

The academy pays for students to take AP classes and the SAT once.

They also have college campus visits planned during the school day, to ensure students have all the resources to go to college.

Many of them are the first in their families, which is why there's even a class dedicated to college preparedness that students take all four years at the academy.