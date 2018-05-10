× If you think your car was broken into, ‘Don’t touch it’ warn Old Saybrook police

OLD SAYBROOK — Police are warning residents who think their cars were broken into, not to touch the vehicles.

The Department posted on Facebook that they are investigating a number of vehicle burglaries in the area of George Drive and Old Colony Road Thursday morning.

They are asking people to call 860-395-3142 if they think their car was broken into.

Police said they have detained a suspect following a vehicle and then foot pursuit which began on George Drive at around 3:25 a.m. and ended on Spencer Plains Road. The vehicle, which was stolen from Ansonia, nearly rammed an Old Saybrook Police Vehicle and then rammed a Connecticut State Police cruiser, according to police. One of the people in the car was captured after a foot chase. Police said the person in custody is from West Haven and one person remains at large. There were no injuries to anyone involved. Police said they recovered many of the items stolen from vehicles. https://www.facebook.com/Old-Saybrook-Police-Department-261688580268/