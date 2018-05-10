Madison’s VIBE show choir dominate national scene with winning work ethic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- VIBE show choir from Daniel Hand High School is getting a lot of attention for their work ethic and winning.

The group of 75 handpicked singers, dancers, musicians, have a winning track record, coming out on top at elite competitions all over the country for years.

But it's a rigorous process to get in.

Each year about 90 people try out for just 20 spots.

Once you're in, it's on with professional choreography, late night rehearsals and competitions from Florida to Nashville.

Teacher, Ron Soja, has been at Daniel Hand High School for 18 years, creating and crafting the VIBE show choir.

"This year we got grand champion twice, best vocals three times, best choreography twice, best band once so yeah we do well," said Soja. "They are willing to work, they allowed me to push them. If somethings not right, they want me to tell them the truth and they'll say let's just add more rehearsals until we get it right."

The reason why VIBE wins, is because they do it unlike anyone else.

Their not the standard pop music mashup, this group breaks down Broadway classics into 15 minute powerhouse performances. This year, they were inspired by an interpretation of Beauty and the Beast.

"I would describe it as exhilarating. I mean dancing with my friends on the stage is just my favorite thing in the world," said junior and incoming captain Ethan Richmond.

"Mr. Soja has probably been the single most influential person in my life these past four years. He's really shaped me into the person I believe I am today so I really appreciate him."

"It was a privilege to be in this group, as cheesy as that sounds," said graduating captain Anna Crease.