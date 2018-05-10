× Man pleads guilty to reduced charges in Norwalk shootout

NORWALK — One man has pleaded guilty in a daytime shootout in Norwalk that his attorney says looked like a scene from a Quentin Tarantino movie.

The Stamford Advocate reports 20-year-old Alexander Cardone entered his plea Wednesday to reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a pistol.

Authorities say residents were mowing their lawns and walking about when the gun battle erupted in Norwalk last July.

One man was shot in the leg and returned fire, striking the gunman. The gunman then opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times in the shoulder and neck.

Cardone fired his gun in the melee, striking a car and a tree. No deaths were reported.

Cardone faces three years in prison when he’s sentenced in July.