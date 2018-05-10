× Monica Lewinsky gets apology after magazine uninvites her from event where Bill Clinton will be

Town & Country magazine apologized to Monica Lewinsky after they uninvited her from an event about social change after receiving President Bill Clinton’s RSVP.

“We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled,” the magazine tweeted on Thursday.

We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled. — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) May 10, 2018

Their tweet came after Lewinsky called them out on Twitter saying, “dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i’ve accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. it’s 2018.”

The apology came one day after Town & Country’s philanthropy summit took place Wednesday morning at Hearst Tower in New York.

p.s. …and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

