Nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate at Norwich facility

NORWICH — A nurse was arrested Wednesday after police said she had a sexual relationship with an inmate at a state prison.

Police said Dana Gibson, 46, had the relationship for several months with an inmate at a medical ward at Radgowski Correctional Facility in Norwich.

According to a police report, a trooper was sent to the facility regarding a sexual assault incident on March 6. The trooper met with the unidentified victim who reported to staff that he was having a sexual relationship with a nurse (Gibson) who worked at the facility.

The police report states that Gibson admitted to the relationship and chose to resign from state service. Gibson is a registered nurse employed by UConn who was assigned to the facility in 2016 – 17 as a per diem. She was then employed full-time from March 31, 2017- March 6, 2018.

The police report says the victim admitted there was sexual contact even after the victim told Gibson police were notified. The victim said the relationship had been going on for 5-6 months.

The victim goes on to state that Gibson also had been putting money in his inmate account on three separate occasion, totaling to $300.

Gibson was charged with second degree assault and was released on a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

You can read full police report here.