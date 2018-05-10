× Police respond to magnet school in New Haven after child made a toy gun out of Legos

NEW HAVEN — School officials said a child built a toy gun out of Legos at the Jepsen Magnet School in New Haven Thursday.

School administrators called police to the school after the child made the gun and started pointing it at the other kids.

Will Clark, COO of New Haven Public Schools released the following statement:

“School leaders and local police partners were able to investigate and resolve the issue internally with use of restorative practices. Appropriate steps were taken at the school level to insure the safety of all students and to impress upon the students the seriousness of engaging in positive peer interactions while avoiding conduct that may pose risk or concern to others. All children need to feel safe and secure within the learning environment and we all have a role to play to make that happen.”

No other details were released.