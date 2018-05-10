Sunny Friday with temps in the mid-60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's back to the sunshine Friday! High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

I wish I could say the sun was sticking around this weekend. But....no such luck! A front will stall just over/south of Connecticut on Saturday (which will be the wetter of the two weekend days). Saturday will be cloudy, cool and wet at times with highs in the 50s. Most of the rain will be in the morning and afternoon. There's a CHANCE we might be able to get a little break later Saturday/Saturday night but no promises.

On Mother's Day we're cautiously optimistic. The stalled front will creep just south of the area. So while it will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower or two, MOST of the day will be DRY with highs in the 60s.

Then next week another warming trend will get underway with 80s in the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday along with higher humidity.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. High: Mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. High: 50s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower or two (best chance High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: Morning clouds break for afternoon sun. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and turning more humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 70s & 80s.

