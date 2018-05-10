Surveillance video captures forklift theft from a small Bridgeport business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Police said a forklift was taken out of a small business's garage and it was all caught on surveillance video.

It happened on Waterview Avenue in Bridgeport, at JK Hinrichsen Ironworks. Kate Hinrichsen said she co- owns the business with her husband John.

At around 6 a.m. on Sunday. surveillance video caught a man in the right corner of the screen ramming a forklift into a locked fence pushing it open. The owners are upset their fence has been ruined and that this expensive equipment was stolen along with other tools.

"This is actually the sixth time that we’ve been robbed," said Kate Hinrichsen, co-owner.

Police are asking if you have any information to give them a call.

"It’s unique, it’s green in color, it’s called a Clark brand," said Captain Brian Fitzgerald, with Bridgeport police.

41.182478 -73.154829