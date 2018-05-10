× Water main break ties up traffic in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Crews are at a water main break at a busy intersection Thursday afternoon.

Police said “There is currently a water main break near the intersection of I-84 and Park Rd. in West Hartford. Please avoid the area as repairs are made. There is no estimated time for area to be clear again, but crews are working on the issue.”

Officials at MDC said crews responded to the break on a 12 inch water main. “Construction work being performed by CNG in close proximity to the water main appears to be the cause of the break,” said Kerry Martin, of the MDC.

The main was shut down at 12:40 p.m. and two homes on Park Road near the intersection of Raymond Road will be affected by the shutdown. Repairs are expected be complete between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

There is currently a water main break near the intersection of I-84 and Park Rd. in West Hartford. Please avoid the area as repairs are made. There is no estimated time for area to be clear again, but crews are working on the issue. pic.twitter.com/53YztOfF48 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) May 10, 2018