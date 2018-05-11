× 2 dead on scene following head on crash in Barkhamsted on Route 44

BARKHAMSTED — Officials said two people have died following a head on crash in Barkhamsted on Route 44 Friday afternoon.

Police said the head-on collision occurred in the area of 5 New Hartford Road around 4 p.m.

Litchfield County 9-1-1 called for two LifeStar choppers, but they weren’t able to send any.

#BREAKING Pleasant Valley FD Chief: 2 dead on scene following head on crash in #Barkhamsted. Another victim airlifted 2 Hospital in unk condition @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/3pvdd6msVQ — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 11, 2018

At this time, Route 44 is closed between Route 181 and Church Street.

