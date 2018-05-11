× Amtrak Acela train fatally hits pedestrian in Westbrook

WESTBROOK — Amtrak says a person who was trespassing on the tracks in Westbrook was struck by a train and killed this morning.

The train, an Acela Express traveling from Boston to Washington D.C. hit the person around 7:45 a.m.

There were no injuries to the crew or 96 passengers on board. Amtrak Police are cooperating with local law enforcement as the incident is investigated.

Other Amtrak trains will be delayed due to the investigation including: 190, 190, 2150, 95, 2155 and 170.