Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Highland High School in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. — A suspect is in custody in connection with reports of a man with a gun on the campus of Highland High School in the Southern California city of Palmdale, a Los Angeles County fire official said. The suspect, a male, was apprehended near a Vons grocery store in Palmdale, the official said.

The Palmdale Fire Department told CNN it has received reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s department received the first call around 7:05 a.m. PT (10:05 a.m. ET).

Ricky Munoz, 23, says he dropped his two younger brothers and a friend off at the school around that time.

“About a minute later, I get a call from them saying there were gunshots,” Munoz said.

At least three nearby schools — David G. Millen Intermediate, Cottonwood Elementary and Ocotillo Elementary — were on lockdown, employees there said.

Palmdale, a city of about 150,000 people, is in Los Angeles County, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

