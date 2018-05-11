East Haven PD asks Trump to visit after North Haven standoff
EAST HAVEN — In the aftermath of the North Haven barn explosion and standoff that injured several officers, the East Haven Police Department is asking President Trump to visit.
In tweets to the President, the department is asking to make a guest appearance for the officers and the six communities affected by the incident. They say that his presence would ‘lift their spirits.” They’re hoping for a speech for the ‘men and women of the thin blue line”, knowing that the President of the United States supports law enforcement, and recognizes this nation’s everyday heroes.
At least nine officers were injured on May 2nd when a barn exploded behind a house, while police were negotiating with a man after a violent domestic incident. One person was found dead in the burned building.