East Haven PD asks Trump to visit after North Haven standoff

EAST HAVEN — In the aftermath of the North Haven barn explosion and standoff that injured several officers, the East Haven Police Department is asking President Trump to visit.

In tweets to the President, the department is asking to make a guest appearance for the officers and the six communities affected by the incident. They say that his presence would ‘lift their spirits.” They’re hoping for a speech for the ‘men and women of the thin blue line”, knowing that the President of the United States supports law enforcement, and recognizes this nation’s everyday heroes.

At least nine officers were injured on May 2nd when a barn exploded behind a house, while police were negotiating with a man after a violent domestic incident. One person was found dead in the burned building.

@POTUS @PressSec Dear President Trump, On May 2, 2018, the South Central Regional SWAT Team, comprised of officers from the towns of Branford, East Haven, Guilford, Madison, North Haven, and North Branford, CT were activated for a barricaded suspect in a residential neighborhood. — East Haven Police (@EastHavenPolice) May 11, 2018

Five officers from East Haven, three from North Haven, and one from Branford sustained broken bones, burns, knee injuries and concussions. Some will need surgery and they all have a long road for recovery. — East Haven Police (@EastHavenPolice) May 11, 2018

I’m asking you, President Trump, to make a guest appearance for these officers, for these six communities, who support you. Your presence would lift their spirits, an inspirational speech for the men and women of the thin blue line, knowing that the President of the United States — East Haven Police (@EastHavenPolice) May 11, 2018