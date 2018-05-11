Experts warn people about ticks for Lyme disease awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK – The month of May brings tulips and warm weather but also mosquitoes and ticks marking Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

Service technician Kyle Owen with Tick Ranger has been working around the clock lately to treat Connecticut yards with cedar oil.

“It dries them out and it’s considered like a insecticidal soap so it gets on them so it drives them out on the belly up,” said Owen.

Owen said female ticks can lay up to 3,000 eggs, increasing the chances of one preying on your pets, children and even the swimming pool is one’s backyard.

“Light colored clothes is really good just so you can see them. If you can find a good type of bug spray, anything with a lot of DEET in it. Check yourself, be responsible, keep your grass cut,” added Owen.

That is when Chris Fuentes comes in; he is the founder of Ranger Ready Repellant, a product based out of Norwalk and for him, the bug battle is personal.

“My oldest son was bitten by a tick on his senior year of high school and he never ran a championship because he was bitten by a tick,” said Fuentes.

That became inspiration for him to invent Ranger Ready, a bug spray that is DEET-free and instead uses a non-toxic chemical like picaridin that can protect your body for 12 hours.

Fuentes added Lyme disease is on the rise worldwide since the tick population is growing due to climate change. Needless to say, early treatment is always best but most importantly, spreading awareness about the dangers of ticks is just as crucial.

