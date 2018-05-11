Foodie Friday: Les’ Dairy Bar

MERIDEN — It may be small but it surely is big on flavor!

Les’ Dairy Bar on East Main Street in Meriden is an institution in the city and has been serving sweet treats since the early 1950’s.

From soft serve ice cream on just about any cone you can imagine to sundaes, slushes, float, ice cream sodas and the popular peanut butter parfait.

The parfait is loaded with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, peanut butter and is layered and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

“It’s my favorite,” said long time customer Mary Sutera. “The ice cream is so good and the toppings go so awesome together, every bite has vanilla, chocolate and peanut butter, I love it.”

Debra DiGiandomenico’s family has owned the seasonal joint since the 1970’s and she says seeing people grow up on Les’ makes coming to work everyday worthwhile.

“I know people that came here as kids and now are bringing their children, which is great,” smiled DiGiandomenico. “It’s special.”

And there is something for everyone! Whether you’re a ice cream cone person (the toppings are endless) love milk shakes or in the mood for an upside down banana split, stop by and tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.