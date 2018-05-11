FOX61 First on Scene: Police investigating serious car accident in North Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN -- Police are investigating a serious car accident that took place on Scrub Oak Road Thursday night.

North Haven police, along with Connecticut State Police taped off a driveway of a home.

Police said the accident occurred around 7 p.m., and one person was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone else was injured or if any other people were in the car at the time of accident.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.