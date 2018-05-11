FOX61 TV Exclusive: Martha Moxley’s mother doesn’t ‘think there’s any need for another’ Skakel trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY -- When Michael Skakel went to prison for the murder of his 15-year-old neighbor Martha Moxley, her mother, Dorthy, thought the painful trial was over.

16 years later, and more than 40 years after the crime, she’s found herself once again reacting to a court’s decision.

“I know he is free, and that's fine.”

FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein and photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall drove down to her home in New Jersey, for her reaction.

“I really don't think there's any need for another trial,” Moxley said, when asked what state prosecutors should do next.

Dorthy said she’s spoken with them, and was told they are weighing their options.

FOX61 also reached out to the State’s Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson said they are mulling whether to retry Skakel, but no decision has been made.

Last week, the Connecticut State Supreme Court overturned Skakel’s conviction for a second time, stating his attorney failed to represent him in his first trial, neglecting to present evidence of an alibi.

“This has gone on so long, it just keeps going on and on,” said Moxley. “It's hard to relive it every time. It's very hard.”

While she doesn’t think prosecutors need to pursue another trial, she still deeply believes Skakel killed Martha.

“Nothing is going to bring Martha back, nothing is going to bring Martha back,” said Moxley.

But Martha's memory is far from gone. Family paintings of both Martha and her brother Jon hang on the walls in her home.

Dorthy's husband, David, died a decade after the crime.

She said she finds comfort in all the memories.

“I just have them all around me,” said Moxley. "Memories are very important.”

“She loved animals, always had a cat,” Moxley recalled, describing Martha, “she loved art, she was always drawing and doing things like that. She loved people.”

She also reflects on what might have been.

“She was a very good student. I have a feeling she would have been a teacher.”

Moxley has learned to live with her reality, but it hasn’t been easy.

“Once somebody in your family is murdered, it never goes away.”

But she’s chosen to not only cope, but also live.

“You have to realize that your loved one would not want you to sit around all day and cry,” said Moxley, “your loved one would want you to get out there and do things.”

Moxley said she’s found comfort over the years by talking with other families who’ve gone through similar situations, losing their child to violence. She also said she admires how the parents of the Newtown tragedy turned their grief into action.

"They've gotten out there and they've done things,” said Moxley. “They're forming foundations and help groups and I think that's wonderful."