Melissa Joan Hart seen shooting Christmas movie in Olde Mistick Village

MYSTIC – We have all heard of Christmas in July, but never Christmas in May.

The entire shopping area at the Olde Mistick Village has been decked out in holiday decorations and customers have been raising eyebrows when they come upon it.

“Hmmm … there it is … it looks like a winter wonderland!” said Susan Jerome who works at CT Quilt Works.

The ground has been covered in sparkling snow and elves and nutcrackers have been marching around.

“I walked by and I was like 'why are they putting up a Christmas tree?',” said Megan Schultz who works at Sofia’s Mystical Christmas.

Filmmakers have been shooting a holiday movie called “A Very Nutty Christmas” starring Melissa Joan Hart. It is her second movie in Connecticut in less than a year.

She plays a young woman who has almost given up on Christmas when a nutcracker comes to life and she ends up falling in love with him.

For the past several days, business owners in the village have been peeking out their windows with hopes to catch a glimpse of the well-known actress.

Filmmakers have been using items from several stores like Sofia’s Mystical Christmas.

“She talked to a customer about getting an ornament and they actually bought the one that she touched instead of the one that was new out of the package,” added Schultz.

At CT Quilt Works, Susan Jerome said the Hollywood action has attracted more shoppers than usual.

“People stop right outside because they want to watch a little bit of the action for the movie and so it makes them stop closer to our shop as well,” added Jerome.

Honey shop “Sticky Situations” has a special connection to the star actress.

“Ironically enough, Melissa and her family are actually pretty avid bee people. I believe her sister is actually a bee keeper at home, so we just connected right away,” said Owner Stephen Clemente.

Word has it, the movie is expected to be released in November. Filmmakers are looking for extras.

If you are interested in making an appearance in the movie, you sign up here.