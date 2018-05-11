× Multiple injuries reported following serious car crash on Route 44 in Barkhamsted; Lifestar requested

BARKHAMSTED — Lifestar has been requested to the scene of a crash in Barkhamsted Friday afternoon.

Lifestar said a head-on crash resulted in multiple injured parties in the area of 5 New Hartford Road around 4 p.m. At this time, Route 44 is closed between Route 181 and Church Street.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as it becomes available.