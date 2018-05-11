North Haven woman killed after husband runs her over with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN -- North Haven Police say a woman is dead after her husband ran her over with a car in their driveway.

Police say the incident happened at 119 Scrub Oak Road after a report of a woman struck by a car.

The woman's husband, Frencesco Suppa, was driving, and claimed it was an accident according to Police.

But as they investigated, police say they learned that the couple was fighting before the crash.

Mr. Suppa started his car, and sped in reverse down his driveway towards the road, hitting his wife and dragging her. He then stopped, and drove forward.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with life threatening injures. She then died from her injuries.

Detectives took Mr. Suppa into custody and charged him with assault. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Police are investigating it as an ongoing domestic violence situation.