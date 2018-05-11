× Rapper Kamaiyah arrested at Bradley Airport for not removing her headcover

WINDSOR LOCKS — State Troopers stay that rapper Kamaiyah Johnson was arrested after refusing to remove her head cover.

Police say that her head cover was setting off an alarm at the checkpoint.

Johnson was pulled aside and spoken to by Troopers and she was adamant in not removing her head-gear to be inspected.

She was advised unless she did as she was told bt the TSA, she wouldn’t be allowed to go through security and allowed to fly.

Johnson continued to refuse and began to use foul language directed to the TSA and troopers on scene.

She was asked to leave, which she refused again, and continued to be aggressive according to police.

Johnson was placed under arrest and she continued her tirade as she was escorted out of the terminal.

She was handcuffed and charged with breach of peace. She was released on a $5,000 bond.