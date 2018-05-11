Teenager shot to death in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A 17-year-old from Hartford is dead after police said he was shot overnight in the city.

Police said that just before 1 a.m., a Hartford man was shot multiple times, including in the head,

The city's automated gunfire detection system recorded 10 rounds being fired near Huntington and Collins streets in Hartford.

The victim was found down in the driveway of a home at 186 Collins Street . He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.

The shooting happened behind a three-story, brick apartment building.

The victim's name was not released.

There was no word on an arrest, but police said significant evidence was found at the scene.