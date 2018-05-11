The Morgan School Swooshes for Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Sophia Muce and Lily Cummings, Morgan PawPrint Reporters for The Morgan School

CLINTON - The staff of The Morgan School in Clinton, Connecticut goes head-to-head against the students in a basketball game that works to raise money for a different cause each year. While many

schools host student versus faculty basketball games, the rich history of Swoosh for Change sets The Morgan School apart from the others.

Swoosh for Change began in 2013. The event was the brainchild of a student, Paul Michael Mullally, who wanted to help others through a school sponsored event. This year, the profits of the game went towards Clinton Families Helping Families, a grass-roots volunteer organization collecting non perishables and money for fuel assistance for neighbors in need.

The Husky Leaders, a student leadership group, Principal Keri Hagness and Library Media Specialist Shannon Robinson are responsible for organizing the event. Senior and Husky Leader Meghan Schulze helped organize the event for the past couple of years. According to Meghan, “we organize the event because it’s a Morgan tradition so we just want to keep it going every year.”

The game enhances the school’s “We are Morgan. We are family.” motto by bringing the town together to enjoy a friendly game of basketball. This year’s event included a half time student “hot shot” game and raffles for gift baskets.

The event was held on Friday, March 9th in the gymnasium of The Morgan School. Senior Tyler Newfield was one of the coaches of the student basketball team. Tyler said, "I personally enjoy it because it gets the school together, and it also brings the community together, and it's a good fundraiser."

