WATCH: Cheetahs surround family outside of car, what happens next is shocking

A French family of three managed to escape a pack of cheetahs unharmed after they exited their car to take photos of the animals at a safari park.

According to Fox News, the family were at the Safari Park Beekse Bergen, in the Netherlands, when they decided to get out of their vehicle.

In the video, you see a man exit the car and take pictures of the cats. At this time, the cats look calm and don’t go after the man. Moments later, a woman is seen out of the vehicle with a child next to her.

The video then shows the woman with the child in her arms as the cats inch toward them. Luckily, they made it to their car safe and no one was harmed.

According to Fox News, park manager Niels de Wildt confirmed the authenticity of the video to Dutch radio station NOS Radio 1 News. A park spokesman told the station that visitors are instructed to never to leave their vehicles.

“We inform visitors about the risks in several languages throughout the park,” the spokesman told NOS.