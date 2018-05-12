Boughton, Herbst, Obsitnik are the three remaining gubernatorial candidates left to nominate
Danbury Mayor Mark Bougton was in the lead following the first delegate count, winning nearly 25 percent of the votes Saturday during the state GOP convention at Foxwoods Casino. The next closest was former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, with nearly 19 percent. The first to win more than 50 percent will be the party’s endorsed candidate.
Two candidates — Stamford Chief Financial Officer Michael Handler and Glastonbury state Rep. Prasad Srinivasan — didn’t not receive enough support to progress to the second round.
Ultimately, anyone who wins over 15 percent of the delegates will be qualified to participate in the Aug. 14 primary.
Two candidates not nominated Saturday are collecting signatures to petition their way onto the ballot.