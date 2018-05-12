× Boughton, Herbst, Obsitnik are the three remaining gubernatorial candidates left to nominate

Mark Boughton, Tim Herbst and Steve Obsitnik are the three remaining gubernatorial candidates left to nominate as the third ballot is underway

Danbury Mayor Mark Bougton was in the lead following the first delegate count, winning nearly 25 percent of the votes Saturday during the state GOP convention at Foxwoods Casino. The next closest was former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, with nearly 19 percent. The first to win more than 50 percent will be the party’s endorsed candidate.

Two candidates — Stamford Chief Financial Officer Michael Handler and Glastonbury state Rep. Prasad Srinivasan — didn’t not receive enough support to progress to the second round.

Ultimately, anyone who wins over 15 percent of the delegates will be qualified to participate in the Aug. 14 primary.

Two candidates not nominated Saturday are collecting signatures to petition their way onto the ballot.

Overheard at the convention: Tim Herbst says “I need help in Bristol.” Lots of wheeling and dealing with delegates! @FOX61News — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) May 12, 2018

Steve Obsitnik qualifies for primary after second GOP ballot. @FOX61News — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) May 12, 2018

Peter Lumaj failed to get 15% delegate support on the second ballot. @FOX61News — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) May 12, 2018

Disappointed Prasad Srinivasan supporters. He told me he’s not sure if he will try to collect signatures for the primary. Said he will support whoever wins the primary, not necessarily whoever wins the nomination. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/CID1j1Qd9y — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) May 12, 2018