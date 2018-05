× Branford firefighters save hawk

BRANFORD— The firefighters of the Branford Fire Department helped save a hawk whose talon got caught in the grille of a car Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to Route 1 sometime after 7 p.m. on calls of an animal in distress.

Firefighters led by Captain Carson were able to unhook the bird and remove it from the car.

As of right now, the hawk is safe while being taken care of by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.