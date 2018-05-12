× Crowd participates in New Britain’s ‘Race in the Park’ to raise money for breast cancer research

NEW BRITAIN —The Race in the Park took place in New Britain Saturday morning at Walnut Hill park.

Breast cancer survivors were honored at this race. Many were wearing pink tutus and others brought their pink dogs. Survivors were all smiles as they hugged one another at the survivor breakfast. Many wore hats with a pink ribbon for each year that they’ve survived.

“There was a woman who had a pink t-shirt on, I said where’s your hat, she said I’m not even a year survivor, so when she saw my ribbons we just hugged,” said Marsha Goldstein, who’s a 25 year survivor.

While many people had fun in the 5K race, survivors said it can still be somber.

“It’s also heart breaking because some people have undergone and unfortunately lost, it’s heartbreaking but we’re celebrating their lives that’s why it’s so important, because people should not be dying of this or of any cancer, so we raise funds which stay right here in Connecticut,” said Kaitlyn Clements, who’s a 19 survivor.